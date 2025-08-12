4 Hidden Luxury Resorts In Saudi Arabia For Indian Travellers To Escape To

Think mirror-finished villas on remote islands and stone-hewn suites nestled in canyons, or secluded landscapes and boutique stays that blend sustainability with serene luxury. Saudi Arabia boasts of it all. The country is fast emerging as a luxury destination for Indian travellers, beyond its grand cities and spiritual landmarks.

Take a look at some of Saudi Arabia's best-kept secrets, with unspoiled, immersive hideaways ideal for Indian travellers craving something different.

1. Shebara Resort

Where: Sheybarah Island, Red Sea

Shebara Resort. Photo: Instagram

A futuristic vision set against a timeless ocean, Shebara Resort is located on a remote island in the Saudi Red Sea and is completely solar-powered. Its mirrored beach and overwater villas reflect the sea and sky so seamlessly that they appear to vanish into the horizon.

With coral-rich diving, conservation-led experiences, and uninterrupted silence, this resort is still under the radar for most Indian travellers, something that only adds to its magic.

2. Desert Rock Resort

Where: Tabuk Mountains

Desert Rock Resort

This retreat is not just built in nature, it is built into it. Tucked within the rugged mountains of the Tabuk region, Desert Rock's villas are sculpted into the stone itself, offering both privacy and jaw-dropping views.

The design celebrates the desert's raw beauty while ensuring minimal environmental disruption. For travellers who enjoy dramatic landscapes and architectural marvels, this hidden sanctuary is unforgettable.

3. Habitas AlUla

Where: The Sandstone Canyons of AlUla

Habitas AlUla

A retreat for the soul, Habitas AlUla pairs barefoot luxury with cultural depth. Tented villas sit harmoniously among the golden cliffs of AlUla, offering an open invitation to reconnect with oneself, others, and the earth. The experience includes wellness rituals, music, art, and meaningful conversations, making it more than just a place to stay.

It is the perfect fit for Indian travellers seeking mindful luxury in an otherworldly setting.

4. Dar Tantora by The House Hotel

Where: Old AlUla Town

Dar Tantora

Hidden in the labyrinthine alleys of AlUla's historic town lies Dar Tantora, a hotel that revives traditional mudbrick homes with elegance and authenticity. Expect passive cooling, glowing lanterns, and design that honours centuries-old architecture.

While thoroughly modern in comfort, the soul of this stay is steeped in heritage, offering a true taste of local life wrapped in contemporary finesse.

Untouched By Mass Tourism

These secret escapes in Saudi Arabia offer more than just a luxurious stay; they offer quiet, magical and unforgettable moments. For Indian travellers yearning for something genuine, intimate, and untouched by mass tourism, these places offer a new kind of discovery.