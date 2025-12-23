Cristiano Ronaldo Buys 2 Luxury Villas In Saudi Arabia, What The Red Sea Location Looks Like

The Red Sea Destination, often referred to as The Red Sea, is synonymous with luxury. It's a tourism megaproject along the coast of the Red Sea, Saudi Arabia. The aim? Spanning over 28,000 km square, the project is a part of the Saudi Vision 2030 programme, the blueprint of which comprises more than 1,000 luxury properties and 50 hotels with over 8,000 rooms across 22 islands and 6 inland sites.

Among all these locations, Nuzuma is one of nine Ritz-Carlton Reserve Residences in the world. Who recently purchased villas over there? Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo and his wife, Georgina Rodriguez, are among the first buyers of two of the 19 ultra-private villas, surrounded by pristine blue waters and white sand beaches.

Speedboat from Red Sea Welcome Centre to resorts in the Red Sea. Photo: Ananya Bhattacharya

Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Purchase Luxury Villas At Red Sea Global's Nujuma

"We are delighted to welcome Cristiano and Georgina to The Red Sea Residences community. Their decision to own here reflects the destination's appeal among those seeking adventure with privacy, luxury with nature. We look forward to helping them discover all that The Red Sea has to offer," said John Pagano, Group CEO of Red Sea Global.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez have visited the destination many times since the resorts were launched in 2023. The official website of Red Sea Global, the developer of the regenerative tourism project, has disclosed that the football icon has invested in two villas at Nujuma - a two-bedroom for intimate getaways and a three-bedroom for enjoying family time.

"They were among the first buyers, drawn by the island's privacy and breathtaking natural surroundings, and are now exploring further ownership opportunities within the destination," read an excerpt.

"The Red Sea is a truly remarkable place. From the moment we first visited, Georgina and I felt a connection with the island and its natural beauty - it's a place where we feel at peace. Now we have a home here, we can enjoy quality time with family in complete privacy and serenity any time we like," the website quoted Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Red Sea Project In Saudi Arabia

The Red Sea project was announced by Saudi Arabia's crown prince, Mohammad bin Salman, in July 2017, and the area lies in Tabuk province between Umluj and Al-Wajh cities. It comprises 200km coastline on the Red Sea, desert, beaches, volcanoes, and mountains and includes over 90 unspoiled offshore islands.

In November 2023, the Six Senses Southern Dunes resort was the first destination to open for guests. It was followed by St. Regis Hotels and Resorts in January 2024, Nujuma, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, in May 2024, Shebara Resort in October 2024, Desert Rock Resort in December 2024, and three Shura Island resorts in September 2025.

Among all these high-end properties, Nujuma is gaining popularity among celebrities, industrialists, and billionaires as the ideal retreat with privacy at the height of luxury. Not to mention the fact that villas come with world-class amenities and serene surroundings.

Red Sea Welcome Centre. Photo: Ananya Bhattacharya

The Red Sea destination is a global hotspot of everything luxurious and extravagant, including resorts, villas, retail spaces, dining spots, a golf course, and cultural arenas.

Since the Red Sea International Airport offers seamless connectivity with cities like Jeddah, Riyadh, Doha, Dubai, and Milan, it is accessible to 250 million people living within three hours of its proximity. If you consider eight hours of commute time, 85% of the world's population can explore the splendid destination.

