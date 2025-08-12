Cristiano Ronaldo Proposes To Long-Term Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez: From "Love At First Sight" To "I Do"

Cristiano Ronaldo has put a ring on long-term girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez's finger and made it official after nearly a decade together.

Georgina Rodriguez confirmed the news on Instagram by showcasing a huge diamond ring with a caption that read, "Yes, I do. In this and in all my lives."

Rodríguez and the 40-year-old Ronaldo have two daughters together, and she also helped Ronaldo raise his other three children. In their nine-year relationship, the couple has experienced several ups and downs, but these challenges have only strengthened their bond.

Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez's Relationship

They first met in 2016 when Ronaldo met Rodríguez at a Gucci store. She was a sales assistant at a Gucci store in Madrid. Both have described it as "love at first sight".

In the Netflix series, I am Georgina, and the couple talked about the initial days of their relationship. "I didn't think at the beginning that [the relationship] would be this strong. That I would fall in love with her. I didn't expect it, honestly. But after a while, I felt that she was the woman of my life," Ronaldo said in the first episode.

The couple went public in January 2017 at the Best FIFA Football Awards in Zurich, joined by Ronaldo's son Cristiano Jr. By May 2017, they made their relationship Instagram-official.

In June 2017, Ronaldo welcomed twins Eva and Mateo via surrogacy, and soon after, Georgina announced her pregnancy. In November 2017, the couple welcomed their daughter Alana Martina.

When Ronaldo transferred to Juventus in 2018, Georgina built her profile as a model and global influencer. In 2021, engagement rumours circulated but remained unconfirmed, but their relationship was strong.

Amidst the rumours, the FIFA star and the model revealed they were expecting twins in October 2021. In a video posted on Instagram, the couple, along with their kids Eva, Mateo, Alana, and Cristiano Jr., announced the news. The caption read, "Where life begins and love never ends (heart emojis) #blessed."

However, tragedy struck when, in April 2022, the couple announced the loss of their baby boy in a heartbreaking Instagram post. One of the twins had passed away at their birth.

"It is with our deepest sadness that we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel," the couple wrote. Their surviving daughter, Bella Esmeralda, became the family's new joy. "Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness."

Following Ronaldo's move to Saudi Arabian football club Al-Nassr FC in January 2023, the family relocated to Saudi Arabia.

On August 11, 2025, Ronaldo proposed to Georgina after eight years together and made things official. While the wedding date has not been revealed, fans can't wait to see the two walk down the aisle.

While fans can't stop gushing over the announcement, the oval-shaped diamond ring has grabbed all the attention because of its size. Jeweller Briony Raymond shared that the ring could be 25-30 carats. Professional valuations come in the range of USD 2-5 million (approximately Rs 16.8 crore to Rs 42 crore).