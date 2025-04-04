Georgina Rodriguez Can Do No Wrong In Emerald Hued Gym Wear

Georgina Rodriguez is not just the apple of Cristiano Ronaldo's eyes, but her fashion strides are our favourites too. The Argentine and Spanish model and media personality looked like a diva in her latest closet outing that saw her donning gym gear in the on trend emerald hues.

Georgina Rodriguez made jaws drop as she dressed up in a pair of high waist gym leggings and a matching sleeveless workout bralette from the active wear brand, Alo Yoga. The ensemble featured white stripe details running down her chest and thighs and the Alo branding was featured on the front of her bralette around her waistline. The stretchable and shiny fabric of the garments framed her figure to perfection and made her look like a million bucks.

Georgina accessorised her look with a diamond studded princess style necklace adorned around her neck and an Apple watch worn on her wrist.

The 31-year-old social media star's hair was styled into a messy knotted up do. Makeup wise, she dolled up in her dewy skin, arched brows, a healthy wash of bronzed to add a self-tanned look to her face, a touch of rose blush on her cheeks, a wash of champagne highlight on the highpoints of her face, and a luscious rose toned lip gloss to add a final element of shine to her look.

Georgina Rodriguez looked like a total star as she shone in emerald gym gear from Alo Yoga.

