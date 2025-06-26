Georgina Rodriguez Keeps It Blushed, Bronzed And Beautiful In A Full Glam Avatar

Argentine and Spanish model and social media personality, Georgina Rodriguez has made sure to serve up a beauty storm yet again. The 31-year-old entrepreneur made sure to slay her beauty game in a full glam avatar that was teamed with her long and dreamy tresses. What's more, Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend looked rather fit and fabulous being caught on camera wearing a body-hugging bodysuit in a pristine white colour from the shelves of Alo Yoga that she teamed with a maximal diamond ring adorned on her fingers. But what caught our eyes was her glam avatar for the day that was nothing short of blushed, bronzed and beautiful.

Georgina Rodriguez made heads turn as she dropped her latest beauty look on her Instagram handle. The glam avatar was perfect for summer 2025 with all its beautifully bronzed and blushed hues. Georgina's makeup of the day featured a wash of full coverage foundation layered over her face teamed with feathered and angled brows. But the star of the show was her sunset eye makeup look courtesy of the perfect mix of bronzer-orchre yellow hues and a black winged eyeliner along with loads of mascara.

Georgina dolled-up her pretty face with a milky pink blush and a warm bronzer and a champagne highlight to bring it back to life. Last but the least she added a nude hued lip gloss add the perfect colour and shine to her perfect pout.

If Georgina's beauty game was on point, then how could her tresses stay far behind. Her hair was styled into gorgeous and voluminous centre parted waves that were left loose to meander over her shoulders. They made for the perfect crowning glory to her look.

Georgina Rodriguez digs out beauty gold in a blushed, bronzed and beautiful moment.

