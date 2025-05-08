Georgina Rodriguez Adds The Perfect Bronzed Glam With Sunset Eyes And Glossy Lips

Argentine and Spanish model, Georgina Rodriguez looked like a million bucks as she dolled up to impress in a bronzed and beautiful glam avatar. The 31-year-old social media personality added the perfect strokes of glam to her face as she slayed this pretty perfect makeup look.

Georgina Rodriguez made jaws drop as she aced her beauty game in her latest glam outing. The entrepreneur looked like a total star dolled up in a diva like bronze coded makeup look using all Charlotte Tilbury products especially the ones from their new Super Nudes collection.

Georgina's glam for the night featured a radiant complexion achieved using a mix of foundation and highlighter. This was topped with a sculpted looking visage attained using the Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream and the all new Nudegasm Face Palette.

A wash of shimmery bronzner and highlighter from the palette created the perfect sunset eyes for Georgina that were complete with a fanned-out dramatic eyelashes.

But that is not all, Georgina's plump and perfectly glossy pout was achieved by lining and cuffing her lips using the Lip Cheat Contour Duo in the colour Tan. And the much needed dose of shimmery, sparkly and glossy goodness was added to her pout by utilising the wonderful Big Lip Plumpgasm in the shade, Nudegasm Diamonds; which proved to be the handpicked diamond of her makeup look.

Georgina Rodriguez's tresses were styled into a gel laden side-parted sleek combed look with portion tucked behind her ears that allowed her glam game to take the centre stage.

Georgina Rodriguez's bronzed glam gets a green signal from her beauty police.

