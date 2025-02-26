Advertisement

Georgina Rodriguez Serves Coco Chanel Vibes In A Black Boucle Skirt Suit And Quilted Vanity Handbag

Georgina Rodriguez dishes out non-stop closet hits, this time was no different in a Chanel ensemble

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Georgina Rodriguez Serves Coco Chanel Vibes In A Black Boucle Skirt Suit And Quilted Vanity Handbag
Georgina Rodriguez's lady like avatar in a Chanel ensemble is a sartorial hit

Georgina Rodriguez proves yet again that she is not just famous for her Cristiano Ronaldo's partner but for her personal sense of style as well. The 31-year-old Argentine and Spanish model made jaws drop to the floor amidst the internet goers with her latest chic and lady like skirt suit clad avatar.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez And Their Children Ski Right Into Christmas 2024 In Lapland

Georgina Rodriguez delivered yet another sartorial hit dressed in a black boucle style woven skirt suit with white toned woven thread work in a checked design. The Chanel ensemble featured a double-breasted blazer that had a statement black and gold enamel painted button closure that boasted of the iconic CC logo. She paired it with a matching pencil skirt that that hugged Georgina's curves to perfection and featured a front slit.

Georgina went for the less is more route when it came to her accessories of the day and carried off a black Chanel quilted vanity handbag in lambskin leather with gold accents to add sparkle to her look.

Georgina's tresses were styled into a super chic salon style blow out with a centre parting that flowed into gradual waterfall waves. Makeup wise she sported her beaming complexion topped off with a bronzer laden forehead, cheeks, jawline and eyelids along with mascara filled fanned-out eyelashes. Her brow pomade laden eyebrows framed her face to perfection and was complemented with a touch of pink blush on the highpoints of her cheeks. She added the final touch of glam to her look with a caramel brown lip liner teamed with a milky-pink lip gloss to create the perfect nude lip.

Georgina Rodriguez and her Chanel look of the day were a match made in fashion heaven.

Also Read: Not In A Portugal Jersey But A Dark Floral Dress Is How Georgina Rodriguez Supported Cristiano Ronaldo

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Georgina Rodriguez, Georgina Rodriguez Fashion, Georgina Rodriguez Instagram, Georgina Rodriguez Wikipedia, Georgina Rodriguez Age, Georgina Rodriguez Net Worth
NDTV News
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now