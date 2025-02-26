Georgina Rodriguez Serves Coco Chanel Vibes In A Black Boucle Skirt Suit And Quilted Vanity Handbag

Georgina Rodriguez proves yet again that she is not just famous for her Cristiano Ronaldo's partner but for her personal sense of style as well. The 31-year-old Argentine and Spanish model made jaws drop to the floor amidst the internet goers with her latest chic and lady like skirt suit clad avatar.

Georgina Rodriguez delivered yet another sartorial hit dressed in a black boucle style woven skirt suit with white toned woven thread work in a checked design. The Chanel ensemble featured a double-breasted blazer that had a statement black and gold enamel painted button closure that boasted of the iconic CC logo. She paired it with a matching pencil skirt that that hugged Georgina's curves to perfection and featured a front slit.

Georgina went for the less is more route when it came to her accessories of the day and carried off a black Chanel quilted vanity handbag in lambskin leather with gold accents to add sparkle to her look.

Georgina's tresses were styled into a super chic salon style blow out with a centre parting that flowed into gradual waterfall waves. Makeup wise she sported her beaming complexion topped off with a bronzer laden forehead, cheeks, jawline and eyelids along with mascara filled fanned-out eyelashes. Her brow pomade laden eyebrows framed her face to perfection and was complemented with a touch of pink blush on the highpoints of her cheeks. She added the final touch of glam to her look with a caramel brown lip liner teamed with a milky-pink lip gloss to create the perfect nude lip.

Georgina Rodriguez and her Chanel look of the day were a match made in fashion heaven.

