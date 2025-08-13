Sikh Man, 70, "Bludgeoned" With Golf Club In North Hollywood, In Coma

In a possible incident of hate crime, a 70-year-old Sikh man was brutally assaulted in North Hollywood while he was out for an afternoon walk near his gurdwara. The incident took place on August 4, when an unknown person attacked Harpal Singh with a golf club in the Lankershim Boulevard area of Los Angeles.

The victim survived the attack but remains in critical condition, unable to communicate, with internal bleeding to the brain, according to a report by ABC7.

Singh's brother, Dr Gurdial Singh Randhwa, said the victim has undergone three surgeries in the past week for broken facial bones and bleeding on the brain. He is reportedly in medically induced coma.

A disturbing video of the attack went viral on social media, showing a disoriented Singh sitting on the sidewalk in a pool of his own blood. The weapon used to attack can be seen lying at his feet.

A 70-year-old Sikh man nearly beaten to death with a golf club in North Hollywood is being considered a possible hate crime.



The victim is in a medically induced coma.



The only description of the perpetrator provided by KTLA is “a man”. pic.twitter.com/HckC0Zqa43 — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) August 12, 2025

"Brutally attacked. I don't know how God saved him. He was almost dead," Randhawa was quoted as saying by ABC7.

So far, no arrests have been reported in the case as a detailed description of the attacker was not available.

Witnesses reported seeing a well-built man on a bicycle approaching the victim and attacking him with a golf club for no reason. The surveillance footage showed that the suspect was a strongly built middle-aged man.

Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department are now searching for the suspect, wanted for assault with a deadly weapon.

"An assault on any one member of our community is an assault on all of us," said Monica Rodriguez, District 7 LA City Councilmember, on the incident.

On Monday, members of the Sikh community in North Hollywood rallied, calling for more police protection. They also held a prayer meeting.

"The fact that this happened and no one came to stop it until the point that Dr. Singh was just left in such critical condition, absolutely has spread fear in our community," Munmeeth Kaur, the legal director of the Sikh Coalition, said.

"We are asking, we're demanding, that there be increased security in this area so that our community can freely move about and feel at ease to be able to be here, to be walking," she added.