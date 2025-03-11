Georgina Rodriguez Aces A Glossy Mauve Lip With Vintage Curled Tresses At Paris Fashion Week

Georgina Rodriguez made sure that all eyes stay glued to her as she stepped out to attend Paris Fashion Week 2025 wherein she graced the Maison Valentino show case. Cristiano Ronaldo's partner lived up to her beauty Goddess persona and by dolling up in a demure glossy lips and over-the-top curls laden tresses look.

Also Read: Georgina Rodriguez Serves Coco Chanel Vibes In A Black Boucle Skirt Suit And Quilted Vanity Handbag

Georgina Rodriguez looked like a million bucks as she attended the Maison Valentino show at the Paris Fashion Week 2025. The 31-year-old Argentine and Spanish model served up a glam treasure featuring a minimal glam moment with a flawless base, an overall bronzed face, arched brows, a wash of champagne glitter eyeshadow on her lids, lots of mascara for wispy lashes, highlighted highpoints of her face, and a luscious mauve lip gloss to add the extra shine to her beauty look.

Georgina's tresses game matched steps with her fashion week ready beauty moment. The social media personality styled her dark brunette tresses into a very dressy side parted look that was filled with old Hollywood curls that added loads of volume and framed her face just right.

Georgina Rodriguez's beauty game was on point at the Paris Fashion Week Maison Valentino show.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez And Their Children Ski Right Into Christmas 2024 In Lapland