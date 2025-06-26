With An <i>'Om'</i> Necklace And Hermes Bag, Rapper Badshah Takes India To Paris For Christian Louboutin

Badshah's much anticipated Paris Fashion Week 2025 visit is no longer on the wait list. The Indian rapper and musician has arrived and how in the French capital looking all chic as he headed out of the airport and made his way into the city. What's more, the first thing on his to-do list was the Christian Louboutin headquarters where he soaked in all the sartorial vibes and experience that the City of Love has to offer. But what caught our eyes in particular was the necklace adorned around his neck that truly became the symbol of him taking the Indian aesthetic to Paris.

Badshah ticked all the wardrobe boxes right by picking the correct OOTD for the occasion, featuring a faux leather olive hued button button shirt paired with straight fit black trousers that featured a briaded drawstring detail on the right pocket and a vibrant white and orange Hermes Twilly scarf casually adorned on the ther pocket.

Badshah's accessory game was no doubt the star of the show fetauring a vibrant pair of orange and navy printed sneakers with studded details and a tie-up closure. They were a signature piece from the Otis Carey collection by Christian Louboutin. To this he added the perfect arm candy in the form of a tan coloured Hermes Birkin bag with silver accents and white threadwork. A pair of lightly tinted sans frame sunglasses and a maximal silver watch later he was accessorised almost to perfection.

But the star of the show was an 'Om' necklace in a hexagonal shape with studded with diamonds teamed with an interlocked gold chain from Tyaani Jewellery. He matched it with a cocktail ring encrusted with diamonds that he carried off with ease on his little finger.

On the grooming front, Badshah wore his tresses in trimmed messy curls and his beard and moustache was trimmed and shaped to perfection to make him look all dapper for the occasion. He was seen with all smiles while attending the Christian Louboutin event while checking a a black patent leather pair of slip on shoes from the luxe footwear brand. In addition, he also spent quality time interacting with the brand represenataives and posing for pictures with the who's who at the coveted event.

