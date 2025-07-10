No Ozempic, No Fad Diets: Here's How Badshah Lost 20 Kg Without Any Shortcuts

Rapper and music producer Badshah, known for songs like Garmi and Jugnu, stunned his fans with his amazing weight loss transformation this year. Reportedly, the 39-year-old artiste shed a whopping 20 kg in just a few months - and he did it without any shortcuts, contrary to what is believed.

In March, Badshah left his fans in awe of his new physique which shocked and inspired many of his fans, but some were curious about how he was able to shed those extra kilos. Many even speculated that it was Ozempic that helped him, but he revealed the secret in a conversation with actor Shilpa Shetty on her wellness show, Shape of You.

When Badshah Decided To Lose Weight

Badshah decided to lose weight post the pandemic. Known for his high-energy performances and hit tracks, Badshah revealed the turning point came during a live performance after the COVID-19 lockdown. He opened up about how he was gasping for air just 15 minutes into the 120-minute show. "My work involves me moving around for 120 minutes," he recalled.

This moment made him realise that he was unfit and that his physical health was suffering. He then pushed himself to make some lifestyle changes.

Badshah also admitted to struggling with sleep apnea. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), sleep apnea is a condition characterised by interrupted breathing during sleep. Studies have found that sleep apnea can worsen if you're overweight or obese.

Badshah Revealed He Did Not Take Ozempic

Ozempic is an approved U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) drug for type 2 diabetes. For the unversed, it helps lower blood sugar levels by helping the pancreas produce more insulin. While it is not approved for weight loss, it has been used as a weight loss drug for ages.

Badshah's transformation had raised a lot of questions on social media, with some speculating that he used a weight-loss drug to lose weight. However, the rapper confirmed that he didn't take any medication for weight loss. His transformation was the result of consistent effort and a healthy lifestyle.

He said that he focused on portion control, clean eating, and regular workouts. He also mentioned that he once tried starving himself to lose weight but understood that the key to a healthy weight loss is sustainability and balance.

Badshah Followed These Dietary Rules To Lose Weight

Diet plays a major role in anyone's weight loss journey. Weight loss is about replacing unhealthy foods with healthy ones, and not just for a day but forever. You have to find the balance between eating healthy, while also enjoying some treats once in a while.

During the interview, Badshah revealed that he focused on reducing portion size rather than following a restrictive diet. A 2022 study published in the British Journal of Nutrition found that smaller food portion sizes substantially reduce daily energy intake and result in lower body weight.

In the past, Badshah had shared that he tried extreme diets but they did not work for him. He recalled feeling hungrier, being less energetic and not seeing lasting results.

After the realisation that fad diets did not work for him, he switched to portion control - eating smaller servings and being mindful of his hunger cues.

He also started strategically by eating his proteins first, which helped reduce overeating and kept him full for longer periods of time. Breakfast was his biggest meal of the day. He made sure not to skip meals and he shared his meals when he was out to keep his food consumption in check.

He chose his food mindfully. Badshah included high-fibre foods in his diet, including fruits, leafy vegetables, and whole grains. He also added resistant starch which helped him regulate his blood sugar levels.

Badshah turned to healthy snacking. He included salads in his diet instead of eating chips and sweets. He also chose to drink two glasses of water at least 30 minutes before his meals to reduce his appetite and prevent overeating.

Badshah Prioritised Mental Health

Badshah opened up about his battle with clinical depression and anxiety. As a part of his transformation, he worked on his mental well-being as well. He highlighted the importance of being kind to yourself and finding balance, both mentally and physically.

"A lot of it depends on your mental health as well. If you think right, you will eat right. My priority in life is to be mentally fit. Mental peace is a luxury for me because of the pressure we face every day. I have been through depression. I have been through an anxiety disorder. So I avoid going there. You have to be selfish in a good way. You have to live with people who make you happy. You have to learn to say no. You have to be happy," Badshah shared.

Badshah's weight loss journey is a testament to how discipline, patience, and self-care can help you with weight loss. He lost approximately 20 kg and his weight loss transformation has inspired many of his fans.