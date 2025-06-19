Psyllium Husk Is Trending As Natural Ozempic. It Is Just <i>Isabgol</i> With A Fancy New Makeover

In an age where wellness trends go viral faster than anything else, it's no surprise that psyllium husk - well known in Indian households as the humble isabgol (especially in the eastern part of India), has found itself rebranded with a sleek new western label.

Touted as a "natural Ozempic" across TikTok, Instagram, and wellness blogs, psyllium is having a moment in the West. But let's be clear: this isn't a newly discovered miracle. It's isabgol, the same thing your grandmother or father might have suggested when you complained about constipation.

Now that it's being heralded as a "natural weight loss drug", we asked experts if it can help with more than that.

What Is Psyllium Husk?

Psyllium husk is nothing 'exotic'. It's a fibre-rich substance derived from the seeds of a plant commonly grown in India called psyllium (specific name Plantago ovata). When mixed with water, the husk forms a gel-like substance that adds bulk to stool, eases digestion, and slows down the absorption of nutrients in the gut.

Mainly used as a dietary fiber to ease constipation, psyllium husk has been a trusted remedy in the Ayurveda medicine system for over 5,000 years. It's also known in Persian history as isabgol, meaning "horse's ear", in a reference to the shape of its seeds. Similarly, ancient Indian texts refer to it as asvakarna, combining Sanskrit words for "horse" and "ear".

Psyllium husk isn't some flashy new discovery. Photo: Unsplash

Dietician Vidhi Chawla, Founder of FISICO Diet and Aesthetic Clinic, New Delhi, explains, "Psyllium is often referred to as a 'bulk-forming laxative'. This unique property allows it to absorb water in the digestive tract, increasing stool bulk, and making bowel movements softer and easier to pass."

So yes, it helps with pooping - but that's not all.

Why It's Being Called "Natural Ozempic"

Ozempic, a prescription drug originally designed for Type 2 diabetes, has recently gained fame for its powerful appetite-suppressing and weight-loss properties. It works by mimicking a gut hormone (GLP-1) that regulates appetite and insulin levels. Experts say psyllium, on the other hand, does nothing of the sort.

Chawla says, "While psyllium husk can contribute to a feeling of fullness and may help reduce overall food intake, it's crucial to understand that it does not work through the same physiological mechanisms as Ozempic. Calling it a 'natural Ozempic' is an overstatement and lacks scientific backing."

Clinical Dietician and Consultant Nutritionist Kanikka Malhotra from Delhi agrees and adds that calling psyllium husk 'natural Ozempic' is "misleading and oversimplified".

"Although both of them are able to help in weight management, they produce their effect in a very different way... The analogy downsizes the issues and problems of managing diabetes and losing weight," she adds.

What Psyllium Husk Can Do For You

Even though psyllium husk is no Ozmepic, experts like Chawla, Kumat and studies highlight that it has some benefits, like:

1. Constipation Relief

Psyllium husk is most famous as a bulk-forming laxative. It absorbs water in the gut, forming a gel that softens stool and makes it easier to pass, providing effective relief from constipation.

2. Diarrhoea Control

Psyllium can also absorb excess water in the intestines during episodes of diarrhoea, helping to firm up loose stools.

3. Blood Sugar Control

Psyllium husk slows the absorption of glucose in the digestive tract, leading to lower post-meal blood sugar spikes. A 2000 study shows reductions of up to 20% in people with diabetes or prediabetes.

4. LDL Cholesterol Reduction

The soluble fibre in psyllium husk binds to bile acids and cholesterol in the gut, reducing their absorption and lowering LDL ("bad") cholesterol levels. Studies report reductions in total cholesterol up to 8.9% and LDL cholesterol up to 13% in people with elevated cholesterol.

5. Appetite Regulation And Weight Management

When mixed with water, psyllium husk expands in the stomach, promoting a feeling of fullness and reducing appetite. A May 2023 clinical trial showed that its supplementation can support modest weight loss in overweight and obese individuals, likely by reducing calorie intake through increased satiety.

6. Improved Gut Microbiome

It also acts as a mild prebiotic, feeding beneficial gut bacteria and increasing the abundance of health-promoting genera such as Faecalibacterium and Lachnospira, especially in people with constipation.

The Side Effects Of Psyllium Husk

For all its benefits, psyllium husk is not without potential problems - especially if not consumed correctly.

Malhotra says that it can cause several side effects, particularly when not consumed with adequate water. Common issues include:

Bloating

Gas

Abdominal cramping

Nausea

"Inadequate fluid intake can lead to intestinal blockage or choking hazards. Some individuals experience allergic reactions, ranging from skin rashes to severe anaphylaxis (severe allergic reaction), particularly healthcare workers with occupational exposure," she adds.

Malhotra also warns that before consuming this husk, you should keep in mind that it can significantly impact drug interactions.

"Psyllium husk can reduce absorption of medications such as lithium, digoxin, and some antibiotics when taken simultaneously. Individuals with swallowing difficulties, intestinal obstructions, or undiagnosed abdominal pain should avoid psyllium," Malhotra highlights.

How To Safely Add Psyllium Husk To Your Diet

If you're convinced to give this traditional remedy a shot, here's how to do it right, according to experts:

Start with 1 teaspoon (3-5 gm) mixed in a full glass of water (at least 250 ml)

Drink immediately before it thickens

Gradually increase to 1-2 tablespoons if well tolerated

Stay hydrated with 8-10 glasses of water per day

Take other medications 1-2 hours before or after psyllium to avoid absorption issues

It can be added to smoothies, yoghurt, oatmeal, or soups

Kumat says, "Most people benefit from 7-14 gm of psyllium husk per day. Starting with a lower dose and gradually increasing it improves tolerance and minimises digestive discomfort."

In A Nutshell

Isabgol is a substitute for weight-loss medication, bariatric surgery, or doctor-guided diabetes treatment. But it might also have genuine benefits, if used properly.

Finally, remember, Psyllium husk isn't some flashy new discovery. It's a traditional remedy backed by some science, with some mentions in Ayurveda. It went underappreciated for long, until it was rebranded by the West with a glossy label.