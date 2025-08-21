Could Dogs Get Their Version Of Ozempic? Scientists Test "Ozempup" For Pet Obesity

Weight-loss drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro have stolen global attention. Now, researchers are turning their focus to dogs, especially breeds like pugs, beagles, and labradors that are often at risk of obesity. The idea is simple but surprising: if GLP-1 drugs work for people, could they help pets too?

The Birth Of 'Ozempup'

According to a Daily Mail report, biotech firm Vivani Medical has joined hands with Okava to work on a canine-friendly version of these medications. Informally called "Ozempup," the treatment aims to help overweight dogs manage their weight better.

How It Works

Unlike humans, who usually take weekly injections, dogs would receive the medication through a small implant called OKV-119, reported The Times of India. About the size of a microchip, the implant is placed under the skin and releases a steady dose for up to six months. Early trials in cats suggest the process is safe, and if dog trials go well, the product could be available by 2028.

Why Dogs Need Extra Help

Scientists say there is a need for such solutions because some dogs are genetically wired to overeat. Professor Alex German from the University of Liverpool explained, "There's a massive genetic component that drives the animal to be hungry all the time. Having an alternative approach, such as drugs, could be useful for clinicians to have another option."

For years, vets have relied on diet plans and exercise advice, but these approaches do not always work, especially for dogs with strong genetic tendencies. Owners often find themselves struggling with guilt and frustration when their pets do not lose weight.

Concerns And Caution

Still, experts urge caution. Dr. Helen Zomer from the University of Florida pointed out that more evidence is needed. "We don't have definitive answers on whether it would be a good solution or the potential consequences," she said.

Lessons From The Past

The discussion also brings back memories of Pfizer's attempt in 2007, when they introduced Slentrol, a drug meant to control appetite in dogs. It eventually had to be discontinued due to reported side effects like low energy and decreased happiness in pets.

What Owners Should Do For Now

For now, regular walks, balanced diets, and active play remain the safest ways to keep pets healthy. Whether "Ozempup" becomes a trusted option for vets and owners is something only time will reveal. But if successful, it could mark a big shift in how the pet obesity challenge is handled.

At the end of the day, the goal is the same: giving dogs longer, healthier, and happier lives.

