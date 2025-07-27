What Happens To Your Body When You Stop Taking Drugs Like Ozempic? Study Explains

A new study has shown that patients who stop taking anti-obesity medications (AOMs) like Ozempic tend to regain the weight they lost, Science Alert reported. A study by Peking University researchers analysed 11 previous trials involving 2,466 participants to evaluate the effectiveness of anti-obesity medications (AOMs). The study included glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1 drugs) like Ozempic and Wegovy, which work by mimicking a natural hormone that regulates appetite and blood sugar. The researchers found that while AOMs were effective in helping participants lose weight during treatment, the weight tended to come back once the course of the drugs was stopped.

"Significant weight regain occurred eight weeks after discontinuation of AOMs and was sustained through 20 weeks. Different weight regain was observed in subjects with different characteristics," author Han Wu said.

The study found that GLP-1 medications, in particular, showed significant weight regain after treatment discontinuation. Participants who used these medications regained an average of 2.5 kilograms (5.5 pounds) approximately 20 weeks after stopping treatment. Notably, the research also revealed a pattern where individuals who lost more weight during treatment tended to regain more weight afterwards, suggesting that the amount of weight lost is a predictor of subsequent weight regain.

To isolate the effects of stopping anti-obesity medications, researchers controlled for factors like exercise levels and diabetes status. However, the underlying reasons for weight regain after treatment stoppage remain unclear. Future studies may investigate these mechanisms further, but weight loss may alter the body's physiology in ways that make maintaining a healthy weight more challenging. This potential "rewiring" of the body could contribute to the difficulty in sustaining weight loss after stopping treatment.

Weight regain after treatment isn't just unique to weight-loss medications. It's also been observed with surgical treatments like gastric bypasses and vertical banded gastroplasty.

Rise Of Ozempic

Ozempic, a drug developed by Novo Nordisk, was approved in 2017 for type 2 diabetes management but has surged in popularity for its weight-loss side effects. Its active ingredient, semaglutide, enhances insulin production, slows digestion, and suppresses appetite, leading to significant weight loss. Its off-label use for obesity, amplified by social media and celebrity endorsements like Elon Musk and Oprah, transformed it into a cultural phenomenon, generating $21 billion in 2023 sales. The demand for Ozempic has surged, leading to shortages and increased costs.

Side effects like nausea, muscle loss, and severe gastrointestinal issues affect some users, with weight often returning post-treatment.