Who Will Be Next Vice President? A Look At BJP's Probable Candidates

With less than a month to go for the Vice Presidential poll, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has begun work in full swing to finalise its nominee and started discussions on its potential picks that include Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan.

According to sources, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot, Sikkim Governor Om Mathur, and Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha are also among the probable candidates for the election that is scheduled to be held on September 9.

The candidature of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue Seshadri Chari is also under discussion, the sources said. Besides, current Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh is being considered as a nominee, taking into consideration the upcoming Bihar elections, even though BJP leaders earlier made it clear that the next Vice President will be from their party and someone who is strongly associated with the ideology of the party and the RSS.

Several governors and lieutenant governors met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the last one month, the sources added.

The Vice Presidential poll was necessitated following the surprise resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar on July 21, citing health reasons. Sources, however, hinted at a deeper unease, possibly even a breakdown of trust between him and the Centre that he once strongly defended. His term was to end in August 2027.

The BJP is treading cautiously after Mr Dhankhar's sudden exit, as it does want a repeat of the alleged mistrust that was created between the party and the former Vice President over the past year. The Vice President may not have much powers but is in-charge of overseeing and taking decisions related to proceedings in the Rajya Sabha.

One of the major reasons behind Mr Dhankhar's resignation was that he reportedly started taking arbitrary decisions without keeping the government in the loop. The tipping point, the sources said, came when Mr Dhankhar refused to align with the government's stand on the impeachment of Justice Yashwant Varma.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has authorised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president J P Nadda to pick the ruling bloc's candidate.

The BJP, the sources said, is planning a mega meeting of its top leaders and closest allies next week, in a major show of strength, despite the NDA having a comfortable edge in the vice presidential election.

All NDA MPs have been called for a Parliamentary Party meeting on Tuesday, when the second phase of the Monsoon Session resumes. Prime Minister Modi is likely to address the lawmakers in the Parliament auditorium, the sources added.

The vice president is elected by the members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, with nominated members of the Upper House also eligible to vote.

According to constitutional provisions, in case of a mid-term poll, the incumbent gets a full five-year term. A person cannot be elected as the vice president unless he is a citizen of India, has completed 35 years of age and is qualified for election as a member of Rajya Sabha. A person is also not eligible if he holds any office of profit under the government of India or a state government or any subordinate local authority.