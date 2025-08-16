BJP Plans Mega Show Of Strength Ahead Of Vice Presidential Election

The BJP is planning a mega huddle of its top leaders and closest allies next week, in a major show of strength before the upcoming Vice-Presidential election. All MPs of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) have also been called for a Parliamentary Party meeting on Tuesday as the Parliament resumes for the second phase of the ongoing Monsoon session. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will likely address the MPs in the Parliament auditorium, sources said.

While this second meeting of NDA MPs this Monsoon session appears to be routine, it assumes significance in the wake of the September 9 poll to elect the successor of Jagdeep Dhankhar. The former Vice President had resigned last month, citing his health, though his differences with the party had later emerged as a key indicator of his sudden decision.

Besides the meeting of MPs, a mega huddle of top NDA leaders on the nomination day is expected to deliver a message of unity. This meeting will have all the Union Ministers, Chief Ministers, and Deputy Chief Ministers in the NDA fold in attendance. Different sets of nomination papers will be prepared, in which the BJP's allies will also be made proposers and supporters.

The BJP has also called a meeting of its Parliamentary Board, its highest decision-making body for the legislature, at the party's headquarters on Sunday evening, during which it is expected to decide on its nominee for the Vice-Presidential election. It will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attended by senior BJP leaders, including party chief JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

PM Modi and Mr Nadda have already been authorised to pick the NDA's candidate at a meeting on August 7. Since then, a series of meetings have been held to discuss the names of the potential candidates.

Top sources within the BJP have indicated that the next Vice President will be from the ruling party; someone who is strongly associated with the ideology of the party and RSS - unlike in the case of Mr Dhankhar, who was chosen only to appeal to the Jat voters. Besides, it must also give a regional and social message.

The NDA has also started working on a strategy to get maximum votes in the favour of its candidate. A three-day workshop is being organised in the Parliament House to train the MPs on how to vote for the Vice-Presidential election.

The government's strategists will also contact the opposition and try to build a consensus, though this is just a formality since the opposition has made it clear that it will field its own candidate.

The Vice-Presidential election offers the first big opportunity to test the ruling alliance's strength in its third term, with the opposition trying to corner the government on all major issues.

The BJP now treads cautious waters as its majority now heavily depends on key allies Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Janata Dal United (JDU), while the Opposition appears united over the voter list row and other key issues. The Biju Janata Dal (BJD), which had earlier backed them in such elections, is unlikely to extend support after losing power to the BJP in Odisha.