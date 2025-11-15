Video Shows Impact Of Blast At J&K Police Station. Bodies Found 300 Metres Away

An accidental blast at a police station in Nowgam on the outskirts of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar killed nine people and injured 29 others on Friday night.

The explosion was caught on CCTV and occurred when the police and forensic team officials were extracting samples from a large cache of explosives seized in connection with the 'white-collar' terror module case from Haryana's Faridabad recently.

CCTV footage from a nearby house showed the moment when the explosion took place, leaving a trail of destruction.

Another video showed fire crews battling flames as heavy smoke rose from the blast site.

Massive debris was also seen on the ground, with multiple vehicles on fire.

Body parts were reportedly thrown in neighbouring houses about 300 metres away.

Some residents more than 15 kilometres away also said they felt the explosion.

It was the Nowgam police station that cracked the case of the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed's posters in various locations of the area.