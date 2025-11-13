Bomber Roamed Delhi Before Blast, Caught On CCTVs In 50 Places: Sources

The police have mapped the route of the bomber behind the 10/11 Red Fort blast. Dr Umar Mohammad, alias Dr Umar un-Nabi, had travelled across Delhi before the blast on Monday evening, suggest sources, with CCTV cameras spotting him in dozens of places. The police have now stitched the visuals to map the route he had taken after fleeing Faridabad.

Umar has been found with links to Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammad, sources said, confirming that a DNA test has found that he was driving the i20 car that exploded near Red Fort on Monday evening.

Nine people were killed, and nearly two dozen others were injured in the terror incident that shook the national capital.

Tracking Dr Umar and i20

Dr Umar worked at the Al Falah University in Faridabad. He had bought the car from a dealer in the city on October 29. He had taken it out for a pollution check the same day and then parked it for the next 12 days.

Meanwhile, the arrest of two Kashmiri doctors, Dr Mujammil Shakeel and Dr Adil Rather, led to the recovery of 2,900 kg of explosives from Faridabad. This caused Umar to panic, and he fled the city in the i20. Sources said that it was after the two doctors' arrest that Dr Umar planned the Red Fort blast.

Fleeing Faridabad, he first reached Firozpur Jhirka via Mewat in Haryana. He then took the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. He spent the night at a dhaba and slept in the car. The next morning, he returned to Delhi. CCTV cameras spotted him crossing the Badarpur toll at 8:13 am on Monday.

Dr Umar has been caught on CCTV at around 50 locations in Delhi, suggesting he had travelled around the city from morning till 3 pm.

In Delhi, he was first spotted in the East district. He then travelled to the Ring Road in the Central district and then to the North district. He stopped in Ashok Vihar in North West district, supposedly for a meal. Sources suggest he then visited a mosque in the Central district. Dr Umar reached the Red Fort parking in the North District at 3:19 pm.

While he was roaming in Delhi, the vehicle was also spotted in Connaught Place and Mayur Vihar before he parked it in the Sunehri Masjid parking lot in Chandni Chowk. It remained parked till 6:30 am, with reports suggesting that Umar did not leave the car for even a second.

The blast ripped through slow-moving traffic around 6:52 pm near the Red Fort Metro Station.