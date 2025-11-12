Video: Delhi Blast Suspect, Aide Seen Walking Near Petrol Pump In Faridabad

As investigation into the Delhi blast case intensifies, new CCTV video has emerged showing the suspect, Dr Umar Mohammad, along with one of his associates, Tariq Malik, at a petrol pump in Sector 37 of Faridabad, Haryana.

The video recording dates to 29 October, the same day Dr Umar Mohammad allegedly purchased the car from a man named Sonu, a car dealer and owner of Royal Car Zone.

While the car is not fully visible, the two men - Umar and Tariq, carrying a black backpack - are seen walking by.

The investigative agencies are using a facial recognition system to identify the men.

In another CCTV footage from the same location, but from a different angle, the car, with the number plate HR 26CE7674, can be seen parked next to the Pollution Under Control (PUC) booth. A man wearing a shirt is seen speaking to the officials. Minutes later, two other men - one wearing a grey t-shirt and another a white shirt and a backpack - appear. One of the two bearded men is suspected to be Tariq Malik - who was privy to the car deal.

The three men then sat in the vehicle and left.

Who Is Tariq Malik?

Tariq Ahmad Malik is accused of a role in the Delhi 10/11 blast near Red Fort on Monday evening. He is one of the three suspects arrested from Jammu and Kashmir's Samboora village in the Delhi blast case, along with Aamir Rashid and Umar Rashid.

Tariq, 44, used to work as a security guard at a bank in Jammu and Kashmir.

Delhi 10/11 Blast

A slow-moving white Hyundai i20 car exploded near the Red Fort in Delhi on Monday evening, at 6.52. The blast, within seconds, engulfed 22 nearby vehicles, and threw people around. The visuals from the ground showed mangled bodies lying on the road. At least nine people were killed and nearly two dozen suffered injuries.

The Jammu and Kashmir police, along with the Haryana police on Monday busted a "white-collar" terror module and arrested Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather and Dr Mujammil Shakil, close aides of Dr Umar Mohammad. The police also seized 2,900 kg of explosives and weapons such as assault rifles and pistols. This, according to the sources, triggered Dr Umar Mohammad to carry out a blast.

The raids on the terror suspects may have triggered a panic situation for the suspects and compelled them to relocate, top intelligence sources told NDTV on Tuesday.