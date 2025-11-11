Suspected Delhi Suicide Bomber Part Of Radical Doctors' Group On Telegram: Sources

Dr Umar Mohammad, a member of a radical doctors' group that coordinated on Telegram and has links to the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), a Pakistan-based terror group, is at the centre of the Delhi blast. A car exploded near Red Fort in Delhi on Monday evening, killing at least nine people and injuring 20 others, with Umar Mohammad suspected to be the suicide bomber.

Born in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on 24 February 1989, Umar Mohammad was a doctor at the Al Falah Medical College in Faridabad. He received his MD (Medicine) from Government Medical College (GMC) in Srinagar and served as a senior resident at GMC Anantnag, before being transferred to Faridabad.

He was allegedly a close aide of Adeel Ahmad Rather and Mujammil Shakil, the two doctors who were arrested on Monday for being involved in the "white collar" terror module.

Following the arrest of his aides, Umar reportedly panicked and triggered the blast in his white Hyundai i20 car.

Body parts and hand fragments have been found in the damaged vehicle. DNA testing will now be conducted to determine whether the body belongs to Umar Mohammad.

Umar Mohammad is also reported to be close to Dr Adeel, both of whom are associated with a radical doctors group active on Telegram channels.

According to the CCTV videos and images, Umar drove the car from Badarpur and passed through Ashram, Sarai Kale Khan, and ITO before stopping at a parking lot near Red Fort. The car was parked for over three hours, entering at 3:19 pm and leaving around 6:30 pm. According to sources, Umar did not leave the car for a minute.

Apart from Umar, three more people are suspected of being involved in the Delhi 10/11 blast - Tariq Ahmed Malik, Aamir Rashid and Umar Rashid. The three suspects were arrested from Pampore in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday night. While Tariq and Aamir have been brought to Srinagar and are being questioned, Umar Rashid is still in Pampore.

Investigations revealed that Aamir had given the car to Umar Mohammad. In one image, Aamir is seen holding the car key, probably taken after he bought the car.

Aamir Rashid Mir, the 27-year-old son of Ab Rashid Mir, used to work as a plumber.

Aamir Rashid

Tariq Malik, 44, was employed as a security guard at a bank in Pulwama.

