Who Is Adil Ahmad Rather, J&K Doctor Arrested Over Suspected Terror Links

A major terror plot has been uncovered and an alarming explosives recovery was made from Haryana's Faridabad, days after a Kashmiri doctor, Adil Ahmad Rather, was arrested for allegedly putting up posters supporting terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed in Srinagar. A team of Jammu and Kashmir police found 350 kg of ammonium nitrate, assault rifles, and ammunition. Timers were also found with the explosives, Faridabad Police Commissioner Satender Kumar Gupta said.

According to sources, the recovery followed revelations made by Adil during questioning.

Who is Adil Ahmad Rather?

Adil Ahmad Rather is a resident of Qazigund in South Kashmir. He served as a senior resident at Government Medical College (GMC) in Anantnag until October 2024.

On October 27, posters of the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed appeared in Srinagar. During the investigation, the police found CCTV footage capturing Adil pasting the posters. Nine days later, on November 6, Adil was arrested from a hospital on Ambala Road in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur.

Earlier this week, police raided the GMC Anantnag and found an AK-47 rifle and ammunition from Adil's locker. He was charged under the Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Investigation led to the discovery of a huge amount of explosives and arms in Faridabad - which Adil reportedly stored with another doctor, identified as Muzammil Shakeel - who was also arrested.

Muzammil is a resident of Pulwama. He was working as a doctor in Al-Falah Hospital in Faridabad.

Sources said that the doctors' alleged involvement suggests that terror networks are now recruiting highly educated professionals.

Police are probing how a huge amount of explosives was moved without detection so close to the national capital.