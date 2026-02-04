Police Arrests 4, Plan To Demolish "Fortress" In 9,550-kg Explosives Case

The Nagaur police are preparing to demolish a secluded "fortress" farmhouse built by Suleman Khan, the prime suspect in a massive illegal explosives case.

Located four kilometres from the main road and hidden deep within the woods of Harsaur village, the farmhouse was allegedly constructed by encroaching on government land.

Following the seizure of 9,550 kg of explosives on January 24, Nagaur SP Mridul Kachhawa confirmed that once the Revenue Department provides final confirmation of the encroachment, the structure will be bulldozed as part of the crackdown on the illegal trade.

The District Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) has made strides in dismantling the logistics of the operation, arresting four key suppliers who provided Suleman with his inventory.

The arrested individuals include Bharat Kumar, Mahendra Pal Singh, and Devraj Medtiya from Nagaur, as well as Bansilal Banjara from Chittorgarh. Three of the suspects operated licensed storage magazines, holding permits for between 2,000 and 4,500 kg of explosives.

The fourth supplier, Devraj Medtiya, surrendered his license two years ago. Medtiya was working as a contractual nursing staffer at the Kuchera Community Health Centre while secretly facilitating the illegal supply of explosives on the side.

Interrogations have revealed that Suleman's business model relied on buying these regulated materials and reselling them at a significant markup.

The SIT found that 50 kg bags of ammonium nitrate were being sold for an additional Rs 10 per kg over the government-mandated rates. All five suspects, including Suleman, have been sent to jail.