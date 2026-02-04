Advertisement

'Worst Reporter, Never Smiles': Trump Snaps After Epstein Files Question

After Kaitlan Collins confronted Trump about how the US Justice Department redacted important information, Trump called her the "worst reporter" and labelled CNN a "dishonest organisation".

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
'Worst Reporter, Never Smiles': Trump Snaps After Epstein Files Question
CNN later described Collins as "an exceptional journalist" who reports "with real depth and tenacity"
  • US President Trump criticised CNN's Kaitlan Collins for not smiling during Oval Office questioning
  • Collins questioned Trump on the redacted Epstein files and survivors' dissatisfaction with justice
  • Trump has a history of verbally attacking female journalists, including calling one reporter "ugly"
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode

US President Donald Trump criticised a CNN correspondent for not smiling after she pressed him about the Epstein files during a press conference at the Oval Office on Tuesday. Trump called her the "worst reporter" and labelled CNN a "dishonest organisation".

Kaitlan Collins confronted Trump about how the US Justice Department redacted important information and that survivors of Epstein are unhappy with it. She asked him what he would say to the survivors who feel they have not received justice. 

Responding to her question, Trump said, "I've known you for ten years. I don't think I've ever seen a smile on your face. You know why you're not smiling? Because you know you're not telling the truth. You're a very dishonest organisation - and they should be ashamed of you."

He continued to say, "I think it's really time for the country to get on to something else, now that nothing came out about me".

Even as reporters were ushered out of the Oval Office, Trump was heard complaining that Collins "never smiles" while gesturing towards the press. 

He has singled out Collins in the past as well, writing on Truth Social, "Caitlin Collin's of Fake News CNN, always Stupid and Nasty."

This is not the first time Trump has lambasted a female journalist. Last year he shut up a journalist by saying, "Quiet! Quiet, piggy."

In November last year, Trump cut off a reporter as he fielded questions at his Florida estate about the vetting of Afghans in the United States. "Are you stupid? Are you a stupid person?", he barked.

He has also raged at a New York Times report that focused on his age and growing signs of fatigue, calling the woman author of the article "ugly."

Collins is an American journalist and anchor. She was an entertainment reporter before becoming a White House correspondent for The Daily Caller in 2016. She joined CNN a year later and then moved on to anchoring roles. 

CNN later described Collins as "an exceptional journalist" who reports "with real depth and tenacity".
 

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Donald Trump, Kaitlan Collins, Epstein Files
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com