Video: Young Boy Injured After Phone Battery Explodes In Mouth

A shocking CCTV video from a mobile phone shop has captured the moment a young boy was injured after a lithium battery exploded inside his mouth. The footage, which has since gone viral, shows the youngster standing by a service counter before he inexplicably decided to bite down on the component.

The pressure from the boy's teeth likely punctured the battery's casing. This caused an immediate chemical reaction known as thermal runaway, resulting in a violent burst of flames and sparks.

Witnesses and shop staff rushed to the boy's aid as the small device erupted. He was taken to hospital shortly after to be treated for painful burns.

Watch the video here:



Shocking incident inside a mobile shop when a boy began chewing on a Lithium Phone Battery. Within seconds, the battery exploded, leaving him seriously injured. The injured boy was rushed for medical treatment pic.twitter.com/03MeyXz28p — Rosy (@rose_k01) February 5, 2026

The exact location of the incident and further details about the young boy remain unknown.

Experts note that while lithium-ion batteries are standard in most modern electronics, they are incredibly volatile if they are crushed, punctured, or tampered with.

The footage has drawn a heavy response online. While many viewers expressed concern for the boy's recovery, others were frustrated by the recklessness of the act. Commenters on social media platforms pointed out that lithium batteries store a significant amount of energy and should never be treated as toys or used for "viral stunts."

Essential Battery Safety Tips

To prevent similar incidents, experts advise the following precautions: