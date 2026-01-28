UK 'Science Nerd' Jailed For Turning Mother's Shed Into Explosives Factory

A self-described science enthusiast has been jailed after police found explosives, toxic chemicals, and extremist material at his Bedfordshire home, reports The Metro. Harry Whittaker, 33, was sentenced to 45 months in prison at the Old Bailey after being convicted of making and possessing explosive substances.

The case began in April 2024 when Whittaker called 999 after suffering an anaphylactic shock at his home in Caddington, near Luton, where he lived with his mother. He told paramedics he had been carrying out chemical experiments and showed them a garden shed used as a laboratory. Concerned by what they saw, the paramedics reported the matter to police, as per the news report.

Officers later found a large quantity of dangerous materials in Whittaker's bedroom and shed, including black powder, live ammunition, lethal poisons, chemicals and suspected improvised explosive devices. Police also recovered radioactive material and white phosphorus, a highly unstable substance that can ignite on contact with air and had to be destroyed by the military.

Prosecutors said Whittaker's activities posed a serious risk to those living nearby. He was found guilty last October of two counts of possessing explosive substances and two counts of making them.

The investigation also uncovered racist and extremist messages on Whittaker's phone, including violent threats aimed at a mosque in Luton. Officers found handwritten notes promoting hatred and discrimination, as well as a container bearing an antisemitic label.

Passing sentence, Judge Simon Mayo KC said Whittaker's behaviour created a real danger to others. While the court could not be certain the explosives were intended for violence, the judge said Whittaker had spoken about and contemplated it.

Whittaker told police he was conducting scientific experiments for educational purposes and claimed he enjoyed pyrotechnics as a hobby. He described his activities as harmless and denied being reckless.

The court heard that Whittaker, who has autism spectrum disorder, also used heroin and was found in possession of drugs at the time of his arrest. He admitted offences under the Poisons Act and for possessing ammunition without a licence.

Police said the discovery caused significant concern and disruption within the local community.