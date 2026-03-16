Netanyahu's Video Proof Of Being Alive Hits A "Disappearing" Ring Problem

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has posted a new video on his official X account in which a ring on his finger appears to vanish as he moves his arm.

"BREAKING: WHY DOES NETANYAHU'S RING DISAPPEAR AS HE MOVES HIS ARM... Is this also AI??" wrote one person on X.

The video has reignited debate about whether the footage is genuine or generated by artificial intelligence. The video shows Netanyahu casually walking outdoors and interacting with civilians in Jerusalem. It was released as rumours about his death continued to spread on social media.

The footage, posted on the prime minister's official X handle, appears intended to counter speculation about his death that has circulated widely in recent days. Those death rumours spread rapidly online amid the ongoing United States-Israeli joint strikes on Iran that began on February 28, and Iran's retaliation that has expanded the conflict across the Gulf region.

The new footage shows Netanyahu interacting with civilians in Israel while the region continues to face tensions linked to the ongoing war with Iran. Questions about Netanyahu's safety and the authenticity of videos featuring him began circulating online last week.

A clip from a press conference appeared to show the Israeli leader with six fingers on one hand, prompting claims on social media that the footage might have been generated using artificial intelligence.

"How beautiful. Thank you very much. Thank you. Good. Let's soak up some sun," Netanyahu says in the latest video shared on his official account.

At one point, he notices a dog and asks about it, saying, "Whose dog is this? What breed?"The woman replies, "Canaanite-Israeli."

Netanyahu continues chatting with the people around him. "Canaanite-Israeli, well done. It's also good for her to get out a bit. It's good for all of you. Did you come out to get some air?" he asked. "Of course, as long as there is a protected space nearby," he added.

Before releasing this latest video, Netanyahu had already dismissed the rumours circulating on social media about his death. On Sunday, he posted a clip of himself ordering coffee at a cafe in Jerusalem.

In the video, he joked about the rumours. "I am dead... for coffee," he said.

In the clip, Netanyahu also raised both hands and showed his fingers to the camera."Do you want to count my fingers? You can see them here... and here. See? Very nice."

The gesture appeared to be a response to online claims that one of the 'AI-generated' clips showed him with six fingers.

This comes as tensions remain high in the region. The conflict between the US, Israel and Iran has now entered its 17th day. The fighting escalated after joint strikes carried out by Israel and the United States on Iran last month.