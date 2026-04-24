Netanyahu Accuses Hezbollah of "Trying To Sabotage" Lebanon Peace Efforts

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Hezbollah on Friday of trying to "sabotage" efforts to reach a peace agreement with Lebanon.

"We have started a process to reach a historic peace between Israel and Lebanon, and it's clear to us that Hezbollah is trying to sabotage this," he said in his first remarks after a ceasefire with Lebanon was extended.

The comments came as the Israeli military said it struck Hezbollah targets in a south Lebanon village in response to a "ceasefire violation", after earlier warning residents to evacuate the community.

"A short while ago, the IDF struck military structures in the area of Deir Aames, from which rockets were launched toward the town of Shtula in Israel yesterday," it said.

"The structures that were targeted were used by the Hezbollah terrorist organisation to advance terrorist activities against IDF soldiers and the State of Israel," it added.

The military's Arabic-language spokesman, Avichay Adraee, had earlier warned residents of Deir Aames to "evacuate your homes immediately and move at least 1,000 metres outside the area".

"Due to Hezbollah's terrorist activity, the IDF is conducting targeted operations in the area," he said on X.

Deir Aames is located north of the so-called "Yellow Line" in Lebanon, behind which Israeli forces are operating despite the ceasefire.

On Iran, Netanyahu said he "had an excellent conversation" with US President Donald Trump, without specifying when the pair spoke.

"He is putting very strong pressure on Iran, both economically and militarily. We are working in full cooperation," he added.

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