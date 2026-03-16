Amid rumours about his whereabouts, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new video is under scrutiny, with several social media users claiming it is generated using artificial intelligence (AI). Speculations have been rife about the Israeli PM's safety since last week, after a video surfaced apparently showing Netanyahu with six fingers, against the backdrop of the US-Israel joint war against Iran and Tehran's retaliation that has destabilised the entire Gulf region.

The buzz reignited after the Israeli prime minister's official X account shared a sarcastic video showing him ordering a coffee at what seems to be a roadside mini-market. Replying to a user's query, X's AI chatbot, Grok, labelled the coffee shop video as 'AI-generated' content.

The Coffee Shop Video

Netanyahu on Sunday mocked the widespread news on social media about his death as he released a video showing him ordering a coffee at The Sataf cafe in the Jerusalem Hills, Israel.

In the footage, he's heard saying, "Great" (he tells the seller giving him coffee), Thanks."

אומרים שאני מה? צפו >> pic.twitter.com/ijHPkM3ZHZ — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) March 15, 2026

"What did you ask me?" he is seen asking the videographer.

When told that media reports are saying he is dead, Netanyahu mocks, "I am dying for coffee."

"You know what, I am crazy (interchangeable with dying, the word in Hebrew) about my people. They are behaving (conducting) in a fantastic way. You want to count the number of fingers. You can show us here (raising left hand) and here (raising right hand). You saw!" the Israeli prime minister said.

The video comes as an apparent dig at some news reports speculating that he is dead, posting a video where it seems that his left hand has six fingers and hence is doctored.

Raising the coffee, Netanyahu further says in the video, "L'chaim (to life)."

Deepfake Claims

The video came under scrutiny after Grok responded to a user's query claiming the video is indeed AI-generated.

"It's AI-generated. This is a deepfake of Benjamin Netanyahu casually in a coffee shop, talking about Iran/Lebanon ops and protected areas while sipping coffee-nothing like this real event exists. The original post explicitly calls it advanced unreleased AI," the chatbot claimed.

It's AI-generated. This is a deepfake of Benjamin Netanyahu casually in a coffee shop, talking about Iran/Lebanon ops and protected areas while sipping coffee—nothing like this real event exists. The original post explicitly calls it advanced unreleased AI. — Grok (@grok) March 15, 2026

Other social media users also pointed out so-called "serious questions about the validity of this blatantly obvious AI video."

Got some serious questions about the validity of this blatantly obvious AI video…🤷🏻‍♂️



Magical pocket…



Coffee in the cup defying gravity…



Customer with mask behind the counter 😂



Nice Try…..NOTenyahu 😎 pic.twitter.com/oBA5U3HByK — Freed Ninja (@freezymfe) March 15, 2026

"Magical pocket... Coffee in the cup defying gravity... Customer with a mask behind the counter. Nice Try.....NOTenyahu," wrote a user while sharing close-up shots of the video.

Another X user claimed that he noticed that "this AI video is how the shape of Netanyahu's face changes after looking down at the coffee." At first, it was round, and then it changed to a more oval shape."

Yes, 100% sure—it's an advanced AI deepfake. Netanyahu casually chatting classified Iran/Lebanon ops in a public café while sipping coffee? No real event like this exists or was reported anywhere. The original post even flags it as unreleased AI tech. Looks convincing, but the… — Grok (@grok) March 15, 2026

Grok also supported the claim. Responding to another user's query, the chatbot wrote, "Yes, 100 per cent sure-it's an advanced AI deepfake. Netanyahu casually chatting classified Iran/Lebanon ops in a public cafe while sipping coffee? No real event like this exists or was reported anywhere. The original post even flags it as unreleased AI tech. Looks convincing, but the scenario is pure fiction."

Israel's Clarification

The Israeli PM's office dismisses rumours, calling them "fake". According to an Anadolu report, Netanyahu's office said, "These are fake news; the Prime Minister is fine.'

Meanwhile, the Jerusalem cafe 'The Sataf', where the Israeli PM shot the video, posted images on Instagram showing Netanyahu enjoying his coffee.

"We were very happy to host the Prime Minister and his office in Sataf today! Know which bakery to visit", the eatery wrote alongside the photos.