"Will Get To Root Of Conspiracy": PM Modi's Message From Bhutan On Delhi 10/11

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the "conspirators" behind the deadly blast near Delhi's iconic Red Fort "won't be spared".

A powerful blast ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, killing nine people and leaving 20 others injured

"Our agencies will get to the bottom of this conspiracy. The conspirators behind this will not be spared. All those responsible will be brought to justice," he said while speaking in Bhutan's Thimphu.

"Today I come here with a heavy heart. The horrific incident that occurred in Delhi yesterday evening has saddened everyone. I understand the grief of the affected families. Today the entire nation stands with them," PM Modi, who kicked off his two-day visit to Bhutan this morning, said.

He said he was in touch "throughout last night" with all the agencies investigating the incident.