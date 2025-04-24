"I'm Telling The Whole World...": For Warning On Terror, PM's Switch To English

At an event in Bihar Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a powerful message for the global community - switching from Hindi to English to ensure it resonates around the world.

"From the soil of Bihar, I am telling the world that India will identify and punish every terrorist, and those behind them," he said, his words ringing out 48 hours after the terror attack in Pahalgam.

India believes the attack was executed with help from the Pakistan military establishment.

"We will pursue them to the ends of the world... India's spirit will never be broken and terrorism will not go unpunished. Every effort will be made to ensure justice is done. The entire nation is firm in this resolve and everyone who believes in humanity is with us..." the Prime Minister said.

"I want to say... in very clear words... that these terrorists and those who conspired towards this attack will get a punishment bigger than they can imagine..." Mr Modi thundered.

READ | "Will Finish Terror Once And For All, They'll Pay Unimaginable Cost": PM

The warning was fierce, but it was the switch to English - in Bihar's Madhubhani - that raised eyebrows.

The remarks have been seen as India telling the world it will not take this brutal attack lying down, that there will be consequences, and that the terrorists have been put on notice.

The English message also included notes of thanks to the countries - the European Union, the United States, Israel, Russia, and China - that have united in condemning the Pahalgam attack.

READ | 5 Killers, 3 Spots, 10 Minutes Of Heavy Fire: The Pahalgam Terror Attack

India has begun measured responses to the Tuesday afternoon attack that killed 26 people, including tourists and civilians, turning picturesque Baisaran Valley into a bloodbath.

Among those are the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, a 65-year-old agreement to share the waters of the Indus River system that is seen as crucial to Pakistan's economy.

READ | India Suspends Indus Waters Treaty, Shuts Attari Border In Response To Pak

The Prime Minister - who was in Saudi Arabia when the attack happened but flew back the day after, avoiding Pak airspace as he did so - has held multiple meetings to review the security situation in J&K and plan India's responses, which could yet include military strikes.

In the hours after the attack Mr Modi had vowed vengeance against those responsible - the gunmen and the planners - and said he would not let terrorism's evil agenda succeed.

READ | PM Condemns J&K Attack, Says "Evil Agenda Will Never Succeed"

In an X post, said, "Those behind this heinous act will not be spared... their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakeable..."

The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow group of the banned Pak-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group - operatives of which likely crossed over from Kishtwar in Jammu and reached Baisaran through Kokernag in south Kashmir - has claimed responsibility.