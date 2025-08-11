All Stray Dogs In Delhi-NCR To Be Moved To Shelters: Supreme Court's Big Order

All stray dogs in Delhi NCR must be shifted away from residential localities and any organisation that blocks this exercise will face the strictest action, the Supreme Court said today. The top court's significant order comes amid a rise in cases of dog bites and deaths due to rabies. NDTV has been campaigning about the stray dog menace on the streets that has left children and elderly persons injured, and in some cases, dead.

The bench of Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice R Mahadevan is hearing the matter after taking note of a news report on the rising incidents of rabies deaths following stray dog attacks. The court said it will hear arguments only from the Centre, and no petitions from dog lovers or any other party will be heard on this subject.

"We are not doing this for us, it is for the public interest. So, no sentiments of any nature should be involved. Action should be taken at the earliest," Justice Pardiwala said. "Pick up dogs from all localities and shift them to far-off places. For the time being, forget the rules," he told amicus curiae Gaurav Agarwala, who suggested the steps that can be taken to address the stray dog menace.

When Justice Pardiwala sought Solicitor General Tushar Mehta's opinion on the matter, he was told that a site in Delhi had been identified for relocating stray dogs, but the plan was stalled after animal rights activists obtained a stay order.

"All these animal activists, will they be able to bring back those who have fallen prey to rabies? We need to make streets absolutely free of stray dogs," the bench said, adding that it won't allow any adoption of stray dogs either.

Civic authorities in the Delhi NCR region spanning the national capital, Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram, have been directed to immediately build dog shelters, move stray dogs and update the court.

These shelters, the court said, must have professionals who can tackle dogs, carry out sterilisation and immunisation and these dogs should not be let out. CCTVs, the court said, must be installed to ensure that dogs cannot escape from these shelters. The civic authorities have also been instructed to start a helpline for reporting dog bite cases. "Round up all stray dogs from all localities, whether sterilised or unsterilised," the court said.

Mr Mehta told the court, "We cannot sacrifice our children just because of a few dog lovers."

The court said civic authorities can decide how they carry out this task and that they can form a dedicated force if needed. Anyone blocking the exercise would face action for contempt of court, it warned.

The court noted in its order that the "situation is grim" and "immediate steps need to be taken".

"NCT Delhi, MCD, NMDC shall at earlier start picking up stray dogs from all localities, from more particularly vulnerable localities and cities. How to do it is for the authorities to look into and if they have to create a force, do it at the earliest. However, this should be the first and foremost exercise to make all localities free of stray dogs. There should not be any compromise in undertaking any exercise," the court said.

The order added, "However, what is important, and without which the entire exercise would go futile, not a single stray dog should be released and if we know that this has happened, we will take stern action."

The court also noted that the availability of rabies vaccine is a major concern. "The authorities concerned, more particularly the government Of NCT Delhi, are directed to put detailed information about the place where such vaccines are available, the stock of vaccines and the number of persons who report for treatment on a monthly basis."

According to official data from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, a total of 49 rabies cases were reported in the national capital between January and June this year, news agency PTI reported last month. As many as 35,198 animal bite incidents were reported in the capital during this period.

Rabies, a viral infection primarily transmitted through dog bites, has an extremely high fatality rate and claims nearly 60,000 lives every year. India accouunts for 36 per cent of these deaths, according to the World Health Organization.

