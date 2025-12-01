Mumbai Businesswoman Allegedly Stripped Naked At Gunpoint By Pharma Boss

A businesswoman in Mumbai was allegedly stripped naked and recorded at gunpoint, with a threat to release her photos and videos if she dared to speak up. The woman has named Joy John Pascal Post, Managing Director and founder member of Franco-Indian Pharmaceuticals, in her complaint to the Mumbai police.

According to the complaint, the 51-year-old businesswoman was invited by Joy John Pascal Post to the office of the Franco-Indian Pharmaceuticals (FIPPL) under the pretext of a meeting. There, she was subjected to harassment and forced to remove her clothes at gunpoint.

The accused allegedly hurled abuses at the woman, recorded her nude videos and photos, and threatened to make them public if she informed anyone about it.

The woman filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police and registered a case against Post and fiver others. The accused have been charged with sexual harassment, assault, and criminal intimidation.

The victim's statement has been recorded, and the role of the accused is being investigated.

Last week, on November 29, a disturbing case was reported from Kolkata where a woman was dragged inside a car, forced to drink alcohol and sexually assaulted by a group of men.

It was around 9 pm, the woman was waiting for a cab she had booked on an app. A car arrived but there were three people present in it, including an acquittance she had been talking to for three months.

The car stopped and pulled the woman inside the car. She was forced to drink alcohol, which was allegedly spiked with drugs, and then physically abused.

Later, the car dropped the survivor in the Maidan area and drove away.

The woman was rescued and taken to the SSKM Hospital.