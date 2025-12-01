"Can Give Tips": PM Modi Taunts Opposition, Priyanka Gandhi Responds

Taking a swipe at the Opposition ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said some parties cannot digest the defeat in the Bihar polls, and hoped that Parliament would not become the site of a "meltdown". In what could count among his most scathing addresses before a Parliament session, the Prime Minister said he was ready to give tips to the Opposition on how to perform, but they must not disrupt the functioning of the two Houses during the Winter Session.

The big turnout in the Bihar polls and the participation of women are creating hope and faith, the Prime Minister said. "The world is looking at this very carefully. India has proved that democracy can deliver." The Parliament, he said, must be focused on the direction the country is going in. "The opposition should also do its duty. They should raise key issues. They should come out of the disappointment of defeat. Unfortunately, a few parties are not able to digest defeat," he said in an apparent swipe at the Congress. He said the Parliament must not turn into a battlefield of a meltdown over poll defeat or a place to demonstrate pride.

He said young MPs across party lines should be given a chance to raise issues in Parliament. "There are a lot of places to do drama. Those who want to do it should do it. There should be no drama here; there should be delivery."

The Prime Minister said negativity should be kept within limits and attention given to nation-building. In a dig at Congress and other Opposition parties, the Prime Minister said that in some states, there is so much anti-incumbency after their rule that they cannot go to the people. "And that is why all the anger comes to the Parliament. Some parties have started a new tradition of using the Parliament." The Prime Minister said the Opposition should realise that such tactics are not working. "I am ready to give tips on how they should perform." But allow the MPs to express themselves. Don't sacrifice MPs for your disappointment and defeat," he said.

The Winter Session, which began today, will end on December 19 and feature 15 sittings. The government plans to introduce 13 Bills and the Opposition has prepped to build pressure on the issue of Special Intensive Revision of voter lists.

Hitting back, Congress MP and senior leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said SIR and air pollution are huge issues. "Let us discuss them. What is the Parliament for? It's not drama. Speaking about and raising issues is not drama. Drama is not allowing democratic discussions about issues that matter to the public," she told the media.