Mumbai Man Kidnapped, Sexually Assaulted; One Arrested, 3 Still Absconding

A shocking incident has come to light from Mumbai, where a 19-year-old man was kidnapped and subjected to sexual and physical abuse.

This incident took place in an office located on Kalbadevi Road in Bhuleshwar area of ​​Mumbai. Police have arrested one accused, while three others are still absconding.

According to the police, the victim is a resident of South Mumbai and works there. The accused - Dheeraj (25), Bharat (21) and Panjubhai Goswami (45) - forcibly made the victim and his friend from Parbhani board a four-wheeler and brought them first to Pune, then to Mumbai. Both were kept in illegal confinement throughout the journey and later at their office in Bhuleshwar.

According to the complaint, the accused brutally beat the victims on their hands and legs. After this, they were forced to remove their clothes in the office and were forced to have oral sex with each other.

The accused also threatened them and a video of the entire inhuman act was also made.

The police have arrested the accused Gautam Dilip Goswami alias Hrithik (25). Police teams are searching for the remaining three accused.