Prakash Kaur On Dharmendra's Second Marriage With Hema Malini: "Any Man Would Have Preferred Her Over Me"

Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur got married in 1954, years before the actor made his Bollywood debut. The couple welcomed two sons and two daughters – Sunny, Vijeta, Ajeita, and Bobby. In 1970, Dharmendra met Hema Malini for the first time while working on their film Tum Haseen Main Jawaan. However, their love truly blossomed during the making of Sholay (1975).

Eventually, they got married in 1980, but Dharmendra remained married to his first wife, Prakash. While many criticised the actor and labelled him a "womaniser" after his marriage to Hema Malini, Prakash Kaur defended her husband and chose to speak out in his support.

In a 1981 interview with Stardust, Prakash said, “Why only my husband? Any man would have preferred Hema over me.” She further questioned, “How dare anyone call my husband a womaniser when half the industry is doing the same thing?”

She added, “All heroes are having affairs and getting married a second time. He may not be the best husband, though he is very good to me, but he is certainly the best father. His children love him a lot. He never neglects them.”

Talking about her husband's second wife, Hema Malini, Prakash said, “I can understand what Hema is going through. Even she has to face the world, her relatives and her friends. But if I were in Hema's place, I would not have done what she did. For, as a woman, I can understand her feelings. But as a wife and a mother, I do not approve of them.”

Despite his second marriage, Prakash Kaur expressed her unwavering respect for Dharmendra. She mentioned that he remains the first and last man in her life and the father of her children. She accepted his second marriage as part of her destiny, acknowledging that Dharmendra had always been there for her when needed. Prakash added that she will continue to hold Dharmendra in high regard as both a person and a parent.

Meanwhile, Dharmendra has two more daughters from his second marriage with Hema Malini – Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.