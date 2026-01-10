Rani Mukerji's <i>Mardaani 3</i> To Now Release On January 30

Yash Raj Films' on January 10 has announced the preponement of the release date of their upcoming movie Mardaani 3 to January 30, 2026. The film was earlier scheduled to release on February 27, 2026.

The makers are pegging this film to be a bloody, violent clash between Shivani's goodness vs sinister evil forces as she begins an extraordinary race against time hunt to rescue scores of missing girls of the country.

She won't stop, until she rescues them all! #RaniMukerji is back as the fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in #Mardaani3. Rescue begins in cinemas near you on 30th Jan. #AbhirajMinawala | #AdityaChopra pic.twitter.com/5CYRLnWgNS — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) January 10, 2026

For the uninitiated, Mardaani is said to be the biggest solo female-led franchise in Hindi cinema that has garnered love and acclaim for over 10 years now.

The blockbuster franchise that is said to be the only female cop franchise of India, in its third installment will see Rani Mukerji yet again reprise the role of a daredevil cop, Shivani Shivaji Roy, who selflessly fights for justice.

The first ever Mardaani released in 2014, and had marked Rani's comeback after her marriage.

Rani Mukerji had earlier revealed that the edge-of-the-seat thriller is going to be ‘dark, deadly and brutal' and it had immediately piqued curiosity amongst the audience, the fans of the star and the franchise.

Mardaani 3 is directed by Abhiraj Minawala and has been produced by Aditya Chopra. While Mardaani (first film) tackled the grim realities of human trafficking, Mardaani 2 explored the chilling mind of a psychotic serial rapist who dared to challenge the system. Mardaani 3 is delving into a dark, brutal reality of our society, continuing the franchise's legacy of gripping, issue-based storytelling.

Mardaani, along with Rani Mukerji as Shivani Shivaji Roy, there was Tahir Raj Bhasin as the antagonist Walt, Jisshu Sengupta as Dr. Bikram Roy, Anil George as Vakeel, and Priyanka Sharma as Pyaari.

