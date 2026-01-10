Viral: Akshay Kumar, Suriya And Ram Charan Get The Internet Talking With Their Group Photo At ISPL 2026

The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) is back with a brand-new edition. The third season kicked off in grand style on Friday at Surat's Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, with a star-studded opening ceremony. The event saw the presence of several big names from the Indian film industry, including Amitabh Bachchan, Suriya, Ram Charan and Akshay Kumar.

Among viral pictures and videos, one frame – bringing together Bollywood, Tollywood and Kollywood icons – stole the spotlight. Akshay Kumar, Ram Charan, and Suriya were seen sharing the same frame.

Akshay, owner of the team Srinagar Ke Veer, kept it casual in a blue hoodie paired with denim jeans and white sneakers. Suriya, who owns Chennai Singams, looked sharp in a beige suit layered over a white T-shirt. Completing the stylish trio, Ram Charan – owner of Falcon Risers Hyderabad – opted for a white T-shirt, blue jeans, and a black leather jacket.

Here is the picture shared by a fan page on Instagram:

A video shared by a paparazzi page on Instagram captured Amitabh Bachchan, Ram Charan, and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar warmly exchanging hugs and interacting with each other. Big B is the co-owner of the reigning champions, Majhi Mumbai.

Another viral clip from the event shows Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar seated together in the stands.

The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) is a T10 tennis-ball cricket tournament held in India. The third edition began on Friday, January 9, and will run until February 6. This season features eight franchises battling it out across 44 high-octane matches, all of which will be live-streamed on JioHotstar.

Apart from Suriya, Ram Charan, Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar, several other celebrities are also associated with ISPL team ownership. Sourav Ganguly, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan co-own the Tiigers of Kolkata, Hrithik Roshan owns the Bengaluru Strikers, Salman Khan is the owner of Delhi Superheros, and Ajay Devgn owns the Ahmedabad Lions.