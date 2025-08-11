"We'll Take Half World Down With Us": Pak Army Chief Asim Munir's Nuclear Threat In US

Pakistan's Army Chief Asim Munir has openly warned of a "nuclear war" from American soil. Addressing an event in Tampa, Florida, Pakistan's de facto military ruler threatened to take down "half the world" if his country faced an existential threat in a future war with India.

"We are a nuclear nation. If we think we are going down, we'll take half the world down with us," he said, according to a report by The Print.

The remarks were the first nuclear threats known to have ever been delivered from US soil against a third country. They were reportedly made during a dinner hosted for Munir by businessman Adnan Asad, who serves as the honorary consul for Tampa.

Pakistan's Field Martial also threatened to destroy any infrastructure that India builds on the Indus water channels-- which could impede water flow to Pakistan-- saying his country has no dearth of missiles. Munir claimed the New Delhi decision to place the Indus Waters Treaty into abeyance after the Pahalgam terror attack in April could put 250 million people at risk of starvation.

"We will wait for India to build a dam, and when it does so, phir 10 missile sey faarigh kar dengey [we will destroy it with 10 missiles]...The Indus River is not the Indians' family property. Humein missilon ki kami nahin hai, al-hamdulillah [we have no shortage of missiles, Praise be to God]," Munir reportedly said.

The Pakistan Army Chief is on his second visit to the US in two months. On his last visit, he was invited for a White House luncheon with President Trump on June 18. During the visit, he had recommended the US President's name for a Nobel Prize for his supposed peace-making efforts-- a proposal he repeated at the Florida event.