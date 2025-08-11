PM Speaks With Zelensky, Urges For Peaceful Resolution Of Russia Conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy Monday evening (India time) and conveyed India's 'consistent position on the need for an early and peaceful resolution' of Russia's war on the eastern European nation. In a brief post on X Mr Modi also said 'India remains committed to making every possible contribution' to ensure that peace.

Simultaneously, Mr Zelenskyy posted a detailed note on the conversation.

He said he told Mr Modi about Russia continuing to attack urban centres and facilities, including the Sunday attack on a bus station in Zaporizhzhia that injured dozens of people.

The two also spoke about Ukraine's exclusion from Friday's 'peace talks' between Russia's Vladimir Putin and United States President Donald Trump in Alaska. The choice of venue is as significant - it was sold by Moscow to Washington - as Mr Zelenskyy's exclusion.

The Ukraine leader appealed to India to ensure that decision taken at those 'peace talks' are not imposed on his country. "It is important India supports our peace efforts and shares the position... everything concerning Ukraine must be decided with our participation..."