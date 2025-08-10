Trump Considering Inviting Zelensky To Alaska Amid Putin's Visit: Report

The White House is considering inviting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Alaska, where President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on August 15, NBC News reported on Saturday.

The report cited a senior U.S. official and three people briefed on the internal discussions.

"It's being discussed," one of the people briefed on the talks was quoted as saying.

The report added that no Zelensky visit was finalized and that it's unclear if the Ukrainian leader would ultimately be in Alaska for meetings but it remained a possibility.

