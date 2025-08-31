PM Modi China Visit Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in China on Saturday for the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Tianjin - which will be held for two days, starting today. The visit comes after a gap of over seven years and first since the Galwan clash.
PM Modi will also meet Chinese President Xi Jinping today amid the tariffs imposed by the US and China's own unstable ties with the US.
PM Modi was welcomed by the members of the Indian community upon his arrival with chants of "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram" to express admiration and support. Later on, PM Modi attended a performance by Chinese artists playing Indian classical musical instruments like sitar, santoor and tabla at the hotel.
Here are the live updates on PM Modi's China visit:
Russia's Putin Arrives In China For SCO Summit, To Meet PM Modi
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in China at the start of a four-day visit. He will first attend the two-day summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in the northern Chinese port city of Tianjin. During this time, he is also expected to meet PM Modi.
#WATCH | Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in China at the start of a four-day visit. President Putin will first attend the two-day summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in the northern Chinese port city of Tianjin.— ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2025
(Reuters via Ruptly for Russian Pool) pic.twitter.com/XX5zFVb64o
Ahead Of PM Modi's Meeting With Putin In China, A Phone Call From Zelensky
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation on Saturday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ahead of the SCO summit, where they discussed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and expressed India's full support for efforts to restore peace and stability.
"Thank you, President Zelensky, for his phone call today. We exchanged views on the ongoing conflict, its humanitarian aspects, and efforts to restore peace and stability. India extends full support to all efforts in this direction," PM Modi wrote on X.
In his statement, President Zelensky shared details of the conversation, which also covered talks with President Trump and Ukraine's ongoing efforts to engage in peace discussions with Russia. He reaffirmed Ukraine's readiness to meet with Russia's head, despite Russia's continued attacks on civilian targets.
"I spoke with Prime Minister of India @NarendraModi. I informed him about the talks with President Trump in Washington, with the participation of European leaders. It was a productive and important conversation, a shared vision among partners on how to achieve real peace. Ukraine reaffirmed its readiness for a meeting with the head of Russia," Zelensky said.
PM Modi's Welcome By Indian Community In China: See Pics
China’s Indian community accorded a very special welcome in Tianjin. Here are some glimpses. pic.twitter.com/PzAV517ewF— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 30, 2025
Handshakes, Smiles, Cultural Performances: How PM Narendra Modi Was Welcomed By Indian Community In China
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora on Saturday as he arrived at Binhai International Airport in Tianjin for a two-day official visit to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in China. He was greeted by senior Chinese and Indian officials.
This marks PM Modi's first visit to China in seven years.
Members enthusiastically greeted him and chanted "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram" to express admiration and support.
Later on, PM Modi enjoyed a performance by Chinese artists playing Indian classical musical instruments like sitar, santoor and tabla at the hotel. The performers have been learning Indian classical music and dance for years.
PM Modi To Meet Xi Jinping In China Today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to meet today, their first in more than seven months, for wide-ranging talks aimed at improving relations. The meeting comes on the sidelines of the two-day Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.
The two leaders last met in October in Kazan, Russia, on the sidelines of the BRICS summit.