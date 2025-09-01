Advertisement

SCO Condemns Pahalgam Attack, Echoes PM Modi's 'Double Standards' Message

Shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed that the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states must say in one voice that "double standards" on terrorism are unacceptable, the regional bloc echoed his stand in the summit declaration. Diplomatically, this is a massive win for India, especially because Pakistan, which has long backed terror on Indian soil, is a member of the bloc and its Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is attending the summit. 

