California Governor Jabs Trump With PM Modi, Putin, Xi's SCO Video

Amid a political standoff over Donald Trump's plan to crack down on crime and illegal immigration in Chicago, California Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday took a jibe at the US President by sharing a video of an interaction between Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

"But have no fear, Trump is sending the Guard to Chicago," Mr Newsom, a Democrat, posted on X, along with the video showing PM Modi and Mr Putin holding hands as they walked jovially towards Mr Xi before the summit opened in the Chinese port city of Tianjin.

But have no fear, Trump is sending the Guard to Chicago. pic.twitter.com/yTK5Uhxkde — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 1, 2025

The video also showed three leaders sharing a laugh as they stood shoulder to shoulder.

Mr Trump last week hinted he was planning to deploy National Guard personnel to Chicago, the country's third-largest city, and New York, inviting sharp criticism from Democrats.

"We're going to make our cities very, very safe," he told reporters at the White House on Friday while referring to National Guard deployments to Washington.

"I think Chicago will be our next, and then we'll help with New York," he said.

Mr Newsom, a White House hopeful in 2028, has intensified his attack on Mr Trump since the Republican leader controversially ordered nearly 5,000 troops to Los Angeles to quell protests against immigration enforcement raids.

PM Modi, Putin, Xi Meet At SCO Summit

PM Modi, Vladimir Putin, and Xi Jinping met during the summit, which saw the participation of more than 20 leaders from non-Western countries.

The summit comes against the backdrop of Mr Trump imposing 25 per cent reciprocal tariffs on India and an additional 25 per cent levies for New Delhi's purchases of Russian oil, bringing the total duties imposed on India to 50 per cent, among the highest in the world.

India and China are the biggest buyers of crude oil from Russia, the world's second-largest exporter. While Mr Trump has imposed tariffs on New Delhi, he has spared Beijing.

India has called the tariffs "unjustified and unreasonable" and said it will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security.

The SCO summit was also held amid Mr Trump urging both Russia and Ukraine to strike an agreement to end the war, which is now in its fourth year.