"Humanity Wants An End To Russia-Ukraine Conflict," PM Modi Tells Putin In China

The bonhomie was on display as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the SCO summit in China on Monday. PM Modi told the Russian leader that New Delhi welcomes the recent efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine and said that the involved parties will have to proceed further "constructively."

"We have been continuously discussing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. We welcome all the recent efforts for peace. We hope that all parties will move forward constructively. A way has to be found to end the conflict as soon as possible and establish lasting peace. This is the call of the entire humanity," said PM Modi.

He noted that in difficult times, India and Russia have stood shoulder to shoulder and close ties between New Delhi and Moscow are important for the peace, prosperity and stability in the world.

"It is a great pleasure to meet you, and I always request that every meeting with you becomes a memorable one. It provides an opportunity to exchange a lot of information. We remain in constant contact and have held several bilateral meetings," PM Modi said in his opening remarks during the meeting.

PM Modi also noted that regular high-level interactions between Moscow and New Delhi reflect the depth of the special partnership, and confirmed that Putin will visit India in December.

"Today's meeting is expected to provide a significant boost to the India-Russia relationship. Russia and India enjoy very good relations," he said, as both leaders discussed ways to further strengthen the relations between the two nations and exchanged views on issues of regional and global importance.

PM Modi also confirmed that Putin is scheduled to visit India in December. The Prime Minister said that the 1.40 crore Indians are "eagerly waiting" for the Russian President's arrival for the 23rd India-Russia Summit in December.

"This is the definition of our deep, 'special and privileged strategic partnership'," PM Modi said.

Earlier, both the leaders boarded the same car to the venue of the bilateral meeting.

