"Siddaramaiah In Final Phase Of Political Career": Big Statement By Son

In a statement that will set the cat among the pigeons amid persistent speculation about a leadership change in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah's son has said he is in the final phase of his political career and should become a 'margdarshak' (mentor) to his cabinet colleague Satish Jarkiholi.

Even as late as last month, Siddaramaiah had to step in and deny reports that he would quit as chief minister to make way for his deputy DK Shivakumar. The speculation in this instance had been fuelled by a statement by Congress MP LR Shivarame Gowda, who had called on the party top brass to clear the confusion on the issue.

"There's no doubt about Shivakumar eventually becoming chief minister, but the final decision rests with the high command. They understand how to manage the party and balance both the chief minister and the deputy chief minister. In the end, hard work always pays off," Gowda had said.

"I will be the chief minister for a full five-year term," Siddaramaiah had told reporters for the umpteenth time.

Despite denials by the party, sources have repeatedly said there are two distinct camps - one backing Siddaramaiah and the other batting for Shivakumar. Satish Jarkiholi, who is the Public Works Department minister, is seen to be firmly in the Siddaramaiah camp.

Observers were, thus, surprised when Siddaramaiah's son, Yathindra, said on Wednesday that the chief minister is in the final phase of his career and suggested that he mentor someone like Jarkiholi.

Speaking at an event in Belagavi, which was also attended by Jarkiholi, Yathindra, who is a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC), said, "My father is in the final phase of his political career. At this stage, he needs a leader with a strong ideology and a progressive mindset whom he can be a 'margdarshak' (mentor) to. Jarkiholi is someone who can uphold the Congress party's ideology and lead the party effectively. I firmly believe that finding a leader with such ideological conviction is rare and I wish he continues this good work.

Calculated Move?

Political experts said that Yathindra's statements may be calculated and aimed at sending a message to Shivakumar and his followers that power will continue to lie within the Siddaramaiah camp.

Publicly, Shivakumar has emphasised that he is in no hurry to be elevated to the chief minister's post and has also warned Congress leaders and workers against discussing leadership change.

"Where is the discussion on power sharing? It's me who is saying this. Nothing of that sort should be discussed," he had said last month.