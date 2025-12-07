Won't Allow Shifting IPL Matches Out of Bengaluru, Says DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has reaffirmed that IPL matches will not be shifted out of Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium, asserting that the pride of Karnataka must be upheld.

Speaking to reporters after casting his vote in the KSCA elections, he said: "I am a cricket lover and I won't allow shifting of IPL matches from here. We will ensure they are held in Bengaluru."

His remarks follow months of uncertainty over cricket making a comeback to Chinnaswamy stadium.

Cricket matches were stopped at the stadium after the unfortunate stampede earlier this year that claimed 11 lives and left several others injured during RCB's victory celebrations, raising serious questions about crowd safety and stadium preparedness.

Reiterating his commitment to Bengaluru's cricketing legacy, Shivakumar said: "Brijesh Patel, Anil Kumble, EAS Prasanna they are all well known to me. I have cast my vote. I'm a cricket lover".

He said in future, such mishaps should be avoided matches should be played at KSCA "while protecting the pride of the state".

"We will do this by following the law and ensuring proper crowd management. We want to see this place grow to greater heights. We will also build an alternative stadium. We won't allow any IPL matches in the future to be shifted out of Bengaluru," he said.

Earlier this year, a stampede broke out outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium when thousands of fans tried to enter during the RCB's post-victory celebrations.

The overcrowding resulted in chaos, deaths and injuries, and severe criticism of crowd management and security measures, prompting authorities to reconsider hosting large-scale matches at the venue until safety improvements were assured.

The 2025 Karnataka State Cricket Association elections is a highly contested affair primarily for the president's post between former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad and media director KN Shanth Kumar.