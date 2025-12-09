Popular Bengaluru Restaurant, Meghana Foods, Apologises To Delivery Agents For Prohibiting Use Of Lift

Meghana Foods, a food chain popular for its biryani, recently drew flak on social media after a poster from one of its Bengaluru outlets went viral. The poster text was in all caps and was addressed to food delivery agents. It read, "Swiggy & Zomato delivery boys not allowed in the lift. Please use the stairs." Many people criticised the restaurant for this policy, as they felt it was insensitive to busy people who are just trying to do their jobs. The brand later took to Instagram to acknowledge and apologise for the "mistake".

Meghana Foods said that the intention behind the rule was "to offer our customers convenience from crowded elevators." However, it admitted that it was also "inconsiderate" to the delivery agents. The restaurant stated, "That was wrong. It should never have been put up. Our delivery partners work incredibly hard and deserve respect, dignity, and care - always. Thank you for speaking up. We take full responsibility. The poster is down, and the mistake has been addressed internally."

The restaurant added, "We issue a sincere apology to our delivery partners. You are the core of the Meghana Foods experience, and we hope you can forgive us as we work towards making your experience better."

In the comments, several Instagram users asked for clarification on whether the delivery agents could now use lifts. The restaurant replied to them and confirmed the same. Many people also felt that the brand only took action because the problem was highlighted publicly on social media. One user wrote, "If this hadn't gone on social media, it seems your team wouldn't have cared. It shows that delivery partners don't matter to you; only profits do. This decision is shameful and shows no respect for the people who keep your service running." Meghana Foods responded to the comment, saying, "We understand how this looks like, but a good thing about social media is that it allows one to realise their mistakes when people bring up your shortcomings. We really appreciate that people helped us realise that."

Read some of the other reactions from Instagram below:

"That's how it should be. Own the mistakes and correct them. Well done."

70% of your business is through delivery... You should have thought about it before disrespecting the hard-working delivery people."

"Mistakes are meant to happen. Realising it and reverting back is the main thing to be observed and appreciated. Hope the delivery partners are allowed to use the lift services at all the branches now."

"People are quick to outrage on restaurants, etc, but the same folks don't allow delivery folks to use lifts in their "posh" societies. Double standards!"

"Appreciate the steps you have taken to control the situation, and let us know that you have taken down the poster. However, when you say you wanted to 'offer customers convenience from crowded elevators', please realise that delivery associates are also customers, they come there on behalf of customers. I have been a customer of Meghan's for years, and I have only visited your restaurant once in a while. I order from you online twice or thrice a month. Delivery partners are your customers too."

Meghana Foods operates multiple outlets across Bengaluru.