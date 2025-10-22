Live-In Couple Found Dead At Bengaluru Home, Cops Suspect Suicide After Fight

A couple living together was found dead in their rented home in Bengaluru's Jigani area on Monday, with the police suspecting it to be a case of death by suicide following a fight.

The couple, identified as Seema Nayak (25) and Rakesh Nayak (23), are natives of Odisha. While Rakesh worked with a security services firm, Seema was employed at a supermarket in the area.

According to police, the incident likely occurred two days ago but came to light only on Monday when neighbours noticed a foul smell and no movement from the locked house. Growing suspicious, they broke open a window and discovered the couple dead inside.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the two had frequent arguments, allegedly over Rakesh's drinking habit.

A friend who shared the house with them had reportedly left on Friday after one such altercation.

Police suspect Rakesh may have killed himself after a fight, following which Seema could have died by suicide too.

The police have registered a case and are investigating further. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, officials said.