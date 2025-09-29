Back From Dubai, Man Kills Wife In Bengaluru, Then Dies By Suicide

Back in Bengaluru from his job in Dubai, a man killed his wife and then died by suicide on Sunday.

30-year-old Dharmshilam was working as a mason in Dubai, while his 27-year-old wife Manju was working as a nurse at a private hospital in Bengaluru. The couple had married in September 2022 and did not have children. They were living with the woman's father Periyaswamy in a rented house.

Periyaswamy found the couple's bodies around 9.30 pm on Sunday. While Manju was lying on the bed with injuries consistent with stabbing, Dharmashilam was hanging from a ceiling fan with a nylon rope.

Police are investigating the incident to determine the motive.