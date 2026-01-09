On Camera: 2 Men On Scooter Assault Zepto Rider In Bengaluru After Collision

A delivery rider of the quick-commerce giant Zepto was assaulted by two men in Bengaluru on the night of January 4. The incident took place at around 8 pm near the 29th Cross Junction, Kaggadasapura, when the delivery rider, identified as Deepak Kumar, was on his way for a delivery after picking up an order from the company's godown. The police said that while Kumar was taking a right turn at the junction, two men riding a Honda Activa from the opposite direction suddenly braked, lost control, and fell down.

The CCTV footage showed that after the two men fell from their scooter, they started assaulting Kumar. The man riding the Activa removed his helmet and hit Kumar with it, leading to the Zepto rider losing his consciousness for a few seconds. The man also kicked Kumar in the head.

A large crowd gathered at the spot. Eyewitnesses attempted to intervene and stop the assault. Despite this, the two men continued to assault Kumar. A few eyewitnesses, in turn, started hitting the two men, following which they fled.

The video first surfaced on Facebook on Friday and quickly went viral, drawing widespread outrage.

Taking cognisance of the viral video, the police have registered a case against the two unidentified men. An investigation is currently underway to identify and arrest them.

At the time of writing this story, Zepto has not yet commented on the matter.